Magic Johnson Sends Message To The Heat After Game 2

Even without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat kept fighting against the Los Angeles Lakers. Though they fell short last night, the Heat clearly impressed Magic Johnson.

Following the Lakers’ win, Johnson sent a sincere message to the Heat for the way they performed in Game 2.

“I want to give some love to the Miami Heat for coming out and playing their hearts out even in defeat,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

It’s nice to see Johnson show respect to the Lakers’ opponent. He could’ve easily boasted about his former team taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, but he decided to look at this game through the eyes of an analysis.

Miami obviously could’ve used Adebayo and Dragic out there for Game 2. Both players are key pieces in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

The Heat did receive solid performances from Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk last night. They combined for 37 points off the bench.

In order for Miami to make the 2020 Finals a legitimate series, it’ll need to win Game 3 on Sunday night. If not, it could be a sweep for LeBron James and the Lakers.

Tipoff for Game 3 is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy will be on the call.