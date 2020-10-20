Magic Johnson Shares Special Kobe Photo Before World Series

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a special photo of the late Kobe Bryant ahead of Game 1 of the World Series this evening.

The Dodgers are back in the World Series for the third time in past four years. Each of the last two appearances have ended in defeat. Los Angeles is hoping to finally break the curse this time around.

The Dodgers rattled off three straight wins to take down the Atlanta Braves in the thrilling NCLS. They’ll meet up with the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays, who staved off the Houston Astros in seven games in the ALCS.

Johnson and Dodgers fans everywhere can’t wait for Tuesday evening when Game 1 gets going. The Lakers legend shared an awesome photo of himself and the late Kobe attending a Dodgers game a few years back. Take a look below.

“One of my great memories, hanging with Kobe at a Dodgers game,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Thinking of my friend before Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Let’s go Dodgers!!!”

Lakers fans are still mourning the tragic death of the late Kobe Bryant. The Lakers’ championship win two Sundays ago helped in what’s been a difficult year in the city of Los Angeles.

The Dodgers can bring another championship to Los Angeles if they’re able to win the World Series.

Game 1 of the World Series begins this evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX.