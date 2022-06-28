Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts On Lakers' 2022 Draft Pick

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Former Basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson claps in the second half of the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oklahoma Sooners during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson's worlds collided when the Los Angeles Lakers made their selection in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft last week.

The storied NBA franchise used the No. 35 overall pick to acquire former Michigan State wing Max Christie.

Christie isn't the only notable MSU alum to play for the Lakers. Johnson, of course, is the most famous to do so.

The NBA legend is a big fan of Christie's game and thinks he can provide a significant impact for the Lakers next season - especially if he can bulk up in the weight room and improve his ball-handling skills.

"I’m excited about the @Lakers draft pick MSU’s Max Christie! He can play multiple positions, is an excellent defender, has a high basketball IQ, and has a beautiful jump shot. Max just needs to get stronger and work on his ball handling," he said on Twitter.

The Lakers have a track record of finding a few gems late in NBA Drafts over the years. Austin Reaves is the latest. He's expected to play big minutes for the Lake show next season.

Christie could also develop into a high-usage bench player.

"Jesse and Joey Buss have always done a great job developing players like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves; they’ll do the same with Max," he added.

Who knows? Maybe Magic can give Christie some tips; they'll surely have something to talk about regarding Michigan State basketball.