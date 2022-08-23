Magic Johnson Shoots Down False Story: Sports World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Last week, a parody account on Twitter said Lakers legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities. That post immediately went viral.

On Tuesday, Johnson went on Twitter to address the post about him donating blood.

"I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood," Johnson tweeted.

Sports fans are relieved Johnson put an end to all this noise, albeit the speculation was absurd to begin with.

"The fact he had to tweet this is wild," one fan said. "The internet is getting out of control."

"Had to triple-check this was actually Magic's account," another person wrote.

In 1991, Johnson announced his retirement from basketball. This decision was made after he tested positive for HIV.

Johnson then created a foundation to help combat HIV. To this day, he continues to show his support for those going through a similar battle.