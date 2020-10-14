Magic Johnson Wants 1 Young NBA Star To Join The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA largely on the backs of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But Magic Johnson believes there’s one player who can complete their “big three.”

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Magic advocated for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to join his beloved Lakers. He proposed that Doncic and AD could team up with LeBron right now to win titles, and then the two would be able to lead the Lakers to “the next five or six championships” once LeBron retires.

“Luka come over to the Lakers!” Magic said when Max Kellerman proposed the Lakers go after Doncic. “I like that. I like that.”

Luka Doncic won’t be a free agent until 2022, but when his contract does expire, he’ll be one of the most sought after players ever. The 21-year-old Slovenian earned All-Star and All-NBA First-Team honors in just his second year with the Mavs.

In the playoffs, he willed the team to several huge wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, including a triple-double.

Needless to say, a player who can give you that kind of production is someone any Lakers fan would gladly pound the table for.

Of course, we don’t even know that Doncic wants to leave the Mavs, let alone if he’s interested in teaming up with LeBron and AD.

For now though, it’s fun to think of all the Lakers can do after the tremendous season they had.

Should the Lakers go after Luka Doncic?