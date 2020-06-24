Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Avery Bradley Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to win their first title in a decade when the NBA restarts its season next month. They’ll have to do so without Avery Bradley.

Bradley has been a solid two-way role player in his first season in LA. He appeared in 49 games with 44 starts before the league shut down in March, but won’t be joining his teammates in Orlando in July.

Bradley revealed on Tuesday night that he won’t be participating because of health concerns for his three children. One of them–six-year-old Liam–has had issues with respiratory illnesses in the past.

After news of Bradley’s decision broke, Lakers legend and former team executive Magic Johnson took to Twitter to deliver his thoughts.

“The @Lakers losing Avery Bradley is a tough loss and will make it more difficult for them to win the NBA championship,” Johnson wrote last night.

Thanks to Magic for bringing the hard-hitting analysis as always. Seriously, he’s not wrong here, but his penchant for tweeting the most basic facts or opinions in the most straightforward, deadpan way possible is something that never gets old.

Without Bradley, veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely step into the starting five for the Lakers, who owned the best record in the Western Conference when play was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.