Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Lakers Loss Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ struggles continued on Wednesday night, falling short to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a gut-wrenching loss considering the Trail Blazers didn’t even have Damian Lillard at their service.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Trail Blazers, legendary point guard Magic Johnson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on his former team.

It’s safe to say Johnson wads disgusted by the Lakers’ performance on Wednesday.

“After the Lakers loss to Portland tonight, I’m speechless,” Johnson tweeted after the game. “No words can describe how I’m feeling.”

LeBron James spoke about the team’s recent slump in his postgame press conference.

“Obviously, this is something that’s weighing on this group that we’re all trying to get through,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Almost feels like it’s a fog, just fog in the air. And we’re all trying to see what’s on the other side of it.”

The Lakers will most likely try to shake up their roster ahead of this Thursday’s trade deadline.

As of now, the Lakers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. That’s simply not good enough for a team that has three superstars on its roster.