Magic Johnson's Reaction To Trade Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines this Thursday, finalizing a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his initial reaction to Beverley joining his former team.

"I used to hate Patrick Beverley when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs," Johnson tweeted.

Most fans in Los Angeles agree with Johnson on this topic. Beverley isn't a fan favorite by any means, but he's a scrappy defender who knows how to positively impact a team's culture.

There are some fans who didn't approve of this move at first, but they might change their stance on this trade after reading Johnson's tweet.

Overall, sports fans appreciate Johnson's honesty when it comes to breaking down the trade between the Lakers and Jazz.

As part of this trade, the Lakers are sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz.

During the 2021-22 season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He was a vocal leader for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley, 34, should provide a huge boost to a Lakers team that struggled mightily on defense last season.