Mamba Sports Academy Changing Name To ‘Honor’ Kobe Bryant

The Mamba Sports Academy is removing the Mamba from its name as a way of honoring the late Kobe Bryant, it was announced this week.

Launched in 2018, Mamba Sports Academy was a business collaboration between Bryant and Sports Academy CEO Chad Faulkner. The company has locations in Thousand Oaks and Redondo Beach, and Bryant was a fixture at the complexes prior to his tragic death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 which also took the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Faulkner told ESPN’s The Undefeated that the business will revert back to The Sports Academy name on Tuesday with a fresh website and rebranded logo. If you’re wondering why, Faulkner provided an explanation.

Basically, he and the other leaders at The Sports Academy felt that retiring the Mamba name was a more fitting tribute for Kobe than keeping it on the building.

Without Bryant’s physical presence, Faulkner didn’t feel right having his nickname on the facility.

“Our beliefs and thoughts are Kobe is one of one. ‘Mamba’ is one of one,” Faulkner told The Undefeated. “And with that as we carry on as The Sports Academy, it’s more appropriate to put Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you will, and to really respect a legacy that is really unrivaled, frankly, and let that live on its own. We will continue to do the work we do.”

Faulkner didn’t rule out having some type of memorial for Bryant at both Sports Academy locations.

Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year. His No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were both retired by the Lakers after his passing.

The new website for Sports Academy is already up and running.