Manu Ginobili Sums Up His Thoughts On LeBron James

Former NBA great Manu Ginobili has great respect for superstar LeBron James. Ginobili perfectly summed up his thoughts on LeBron during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Saturday night.

LeBron made NBA play look easy Saturday night, dropping in 16 points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out six assists through two quarters. No. 23 was practically scoring at will against a tired Nuggets defense.

Ginobili had the perfect reaction to LeBron’s impressive play Saturday night. He said we too often take No. 23 for granted.

“Lebron Lebron Lebron…,” Ginobili said on Twitter. “We take him for granted so often!”

He's right. We don't appreciate LeBron's greatness as much as we should. The Lakers superstar is playing in his 17th season and is on the brink of taking the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

It’s amazing how the Lakers’ organization has been able to turn things around these past two years. Many laughed when Los Angeles traded almost their entire young core – consisting of Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball – and several draft picks in exchange for Anthony Davis. But the Lakers are the only team laughing now.

LeBron and AD have quickly become the best duo we’ve seen in the NBA for a long time. They’re just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

If the Lakers do proceed to win tonight’s Game 5, Los Angeles will then await the results of the Eastern Conference Finals featuring the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Miami currently leads the series 3-2.