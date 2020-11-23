Marc Gasol Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

The rich got richer on Sunday night.

Three-time NBA All-Star big man Marc Gasol has reportedly finalized his free agency decision. Gasol is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol, 35, reportedly chose the Lakers over a number of NBA contenders. The Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, among others, reportedly showed interest.

However, Gasol is going with the reigning NBA champions. The Lakers offer Gasol a chance to win another title and live in Southern California. That was too good of an offer to pass up for the aging big man.

Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Gasol is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Lakers, who are making a trade to clear up some space for the Spain native.

Los Angeles is reportedly trading veteran center JaVale McGee to Cleveland to make room for Gasol.

Here are the full details of the trade, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Cleveland is trading Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to the Lakers in the Gasol deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The Lakers have had a tremendous offseason, signing Gasol, Montrezl Harrell Wesley Matthews and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They’ve also traded for Dennis Schroder.

Now, all Los Angeles has to do is lock up Anthony Davis to a longterm extension. That’s expected to happen after Thanksgiving, per reports.