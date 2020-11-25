Marc Gasol Reveals The 1 Main Reason He Picked The Lakers

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-year deal with veteran big man Marc Gasol.

His brother, Pau, starred for the Lakers for several years helping the team to two NBA titles. ESPN reported that Los Angeles traded JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers to make room for the younger Gasol brother.

But why did Gasol choose the Lakers when he could have gone somewhere else in free agency? According to a conversation Gasol had with TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, it all “boiled down to winning another championship.”

Marc Gasol, who is being introduced by the Lakers today, says his decision to go to LA "boiled down to winning another championship." pic.twitter.com/Yuk9vkhRsd — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 25, 2020

If the goal is to win a championship, joining the team that just won an NBA title is probably the way to go. Gasol joins a team that has arguably the greatest player of all time in LeBron James.

Oh, the Lakers also have another top-10 and potentially even top-5 player in the NBA in Anthony Davis. Of course, the Lakers will need to re-sign Davis to a new contract, but that seems to be a foregone conclusion at this point.

Los Angeles actually draft Marc Gasol in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. However, he was part of a trade package that brought his older brother, Pau, to the Lakers.

Now he’ll have the chance to suit up in the purple and gold alongside two of the NBA’s best players.

A title could certainly be in Gasol’s future.