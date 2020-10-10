Markieff Morris Posts Message After His Game 5 Blunder

The Lakers were one possession away from capturing their 17th NBA title. Unfortunately, a couple of mistakes down the stretch cost the franchise a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Friday night.

With only a few seconds remaining on the clock, LeBron James passed the ball to a wide-open Danny Green at the top of the key for a potential game-winning shot. Green hit the front end of the rim, resulting in an offensive rebound for Markieff Morris.

Since the Lakers had no timeouts left, Morris had to make a quick decision once he collected the rebound. He made a costly mistake though, as he threw a lousy pass to Anthony Davis that ended up going out of bounds.

Morris’ turnover basically sealed the Lakers’ fate on Friday night. Shortly after the late-game blunder, the veteran forward went on Twitter to post a message for his doubters.

“Best thing about a loss is you get to really see who’s with you and who ain’t,” Morris wrote on Twitter.

It’s unfortunate that Morris is receiving a ton of heat from the public for just one mistake. However, every possession counts in the NBA Finals – especially in a nail-biter like Game 5.

Morris will try to bounce back from last night’s performance when Game 6 tips off on Sunday night.