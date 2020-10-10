The Spun

Markieff Morris Posts Message After His Game 5 Blunder

Markieff Morris on the court for the Lakers.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Lakers were one possession away from capturing their 17th NBA title. Unfortunately, a couple of mistakes down the stretch cost the franchise a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Friday night.

With only a few seconds remaining on the clock, LeBron James passed the ball to a wide-open Danny Green at the top of the key for a potential game-winning shot. Green hit the front end of the rim, resulting in an offensive rebound for Markieff Morris.

Since the Lakers had no timeouts left, Morris had to make a quick decision once he collected the rebound. He made a costly mistake though, as he threw a lousy pass to Anthony Davis that ended up going out of bounds.

Morris’ turnover basically sealed the Lakers’ fate on Friday night. Shortly after the late-game blunder, the veteran forward went on Twitter to post a message for his doubters.

“Best thing about a loss is you get to really see who’s with you and who ain’t,” Morris wrote on Twitter.

It’s unfortunate that Morris is receiving a ton of heat from the public for just one mistake. However, every possession counts in the NBA Finals – especially in a nail-biter like Game 5.

Morris will try to bounce back from last night’s performance when Game 6 tips off on Sunday night.


