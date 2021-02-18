Meek Mill Getting Criticized For ‘Disrespectful’ Kobe Bryant Verse

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a fatal Calabasas helicopter crash just over a year ago. Rapper Meek Mill decided to reference the tragedy in a new song that has leaked, and the reaction to a pretty callous lyric about the former Los Angeles Lakers great has been swift and harsh.

On a new song with Lil Baby, reportedly titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” Meek Mill drops the line “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”

The line is a double entendre, referencing both the tragic manner in which Kobe Bryant died, and “choppa,” slang for an automatic rifle. It looks like that has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Lyrics for the unreleased track had been posted to the song lyric database Genius. The page has since been taken down. Last year, Meek Mill had been part of a tribute to Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle during the 2020 Grammy Awards.

NBA twitter when they catch Meek Mill after hearing the Kobe verse pic.twitter.com/oHAUfS8w2k — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 18, 2021

Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W — Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021

I could only imagine Kobe's face hearing that Meek Mill line about him pic.twitter.com/Vo9NcyNUik — KUMA🐻🔥 (@blamekuma) February 18, 2021

So far, Meek Mill hasn’t commented on the backlash to the deeply disrespectful line. He doesn’t seem to be having the best time online as of late, though.

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Given the reaction to a leaked clip, it stands to reason that he may just punt on the track at this point. Officially releasing it seems like it may just dig him in to a deeper hole.

Kobe Bryant was just 41 years old when he died in early 2020. His daughter Gianna was 13, and was joined by two of her basketball teammates at Mamba Academy on their way to the facility. According to a recent report by the National Transportation Safety Board, pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, was found to have violated federal standards regarding required visibility during the flight last January.