The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Meek Mill Getting Criticized For ‘Disrespectful’ Kobe Bryant Verse

Meek Mill and others pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy awards.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Images for the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected onto a screen while (L-R) YG, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a fatal Calabasas helicopter crash just over a year ago. Rapper Meek Mill decided to reference the tragedy in a new song that has leaked, and the reaction to a pretty callous lyric about the former Los Angeles Lakers great has been swift and harsh.

On a new song with Lil Baby, reportedly titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” Meek Mill drops the line “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”

The line is a double entendre, referencing both the tragic manner in which Kobe Bryant died, and “choppa,” slang for an automatic rifle. It looks like that has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Lyrics for the unreleased track had been posted to the song lyric database Genius. The page has since been taken down. Last year, Meek Mill had been part of a tribute to Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle during the 2020 Grammy Awards.

So far, Meek Mill hasn’t commented on the backlash to the deeply disrespectful line. He doesn’t seem to be having the best time online as of late, though.

Given the reaction to a leaked clip, it stands to reason that he may just punt on the track at this point. Officially releasing it seems like it may just dig him in to a deeper hole.

Kobe Bryant was just 41 years old when he died in early 2020. His daughter Gianna was 13, and was joined by two of her basketball teammates at Mamba Academy on their way to the facility. According to a recent report by the National Transportation Safety Board, pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, was found to have violated federal standards regarding required visibility during the flight last January.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.