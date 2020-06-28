Metta World Peace Names The Greatest Basketball Player Ever

As fierce as the LeBron/MJ debate can be, not everybody has one of those two legends atop his or her GOAT list. For example, Metta World Peace does not.

If you follow Metta on Twitter, you know his feed can be pretty interesting, and he’ll discuss a variety of different topics. Late last night, he revealed his choice for the “greatest basketball player ever.”

He didn’t pick Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Nor did he even pick his former teammate Kobe Bryant, but he did choose a Los Angeles Lakers great.

Metta is going with Wilt Chamberlain as his GOAT.

Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest basketball player ever — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) June 28, 2020

Certainly, Wilt is at least near the top of most all-time lists. His individual accomplishments are almost unparalleled.

However, just last Saturday, Metta released a list of the top five NBA players ever, and he only had Wilt tied for second with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Bill Russell topped that particular ranking, with Jordan and Kobe rounding out the top five.

“This is the one and only correct list,” Metta tweeted.

Top five @NBA players ever

1. Bill Russell – 12 rings

2. Kareem Abdul Jabar- Number 1 in points , 6 MVP’s , 6 rings

Wilt chamberlain- averaged 50pts and 25rebs

4. MJ – 6 rings

5. Bean – 5 rings

Final list for all people and networks

This is the one and only correct list — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) June 20, 2020

Now, did Metta have a change of heart in the last week? Or is he weighing Wilt’s entire career, including college and high school, and declaring him the best basketball player ever while saying Russell had the most impressive NBA resume?

We think it’s probably the latter, but your guess is truly as good as ours.