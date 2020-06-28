The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Metta World Peace Names The Greatest Basketball Player Ever

Former NBA player Ron Artest at the BIG3 press conference.DULUTH, GA - AUGUST 10: Metta World Peace #15 of Killer 3s answers questions from the media during week eight of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Infinite Energy Arena on August 10, 2018 in Duluth, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As fierce as the LeBron/MJ debate can be, not everybody has one of those two legends atop his or her GOAT list. For example, Metta World Peace does not.

If you follow Metta on Twitter, you know his feed can be pretty interesting, and he’ll discuss a variety of different topics. Late last night, he revealed his choice for the “greatest basketball player ever.”

He didn’t pick Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Nor did he even pick his former teammate Kobe Bryant, but he did choose a Los Angeles Lakers great.

Metta is going with Wilt Chamberlain as his GOAT.

Certainly, Wilt is at least near the top of most all-time lists. His individual accomplishments are almost unparalleled.

However, just last Saturday, Metta released a list of the top five NBA players ever, and he only had Wilt tied for second with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Bill Russell topped that particular ranking, with Jordan and Kobe rounding out the top five.

“This is the one and only correct list,” Metta tweeted.

Now, did Metta have a change of heart in the last week? Or is he weighing Wilt’s entire career, including college and high school, and declaring him the best basketball player ever while saying Russell had the most impressive NBA resume?

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

We think it’s probably the latter, but your guess is truly as good as ours.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.