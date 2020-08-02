Former Lakers Star Says He Wouldn’t Kneel For National Anthem

A former Los Angeles Lakers star has said that he would not kneel for the national anthem if he was still playing in the NBA.

The NBA returned to action this week, with games beginning on Thursday. There are 22 teams inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The league re-started its regular season earlier this week.

Games began with the majority of players, coaches and referees kneeling for the national anthem. Everyone on the Clippers and Lakers kneeled for the national anthem on Thursday night.

“I hope we made (Colin Kaepernick) proud,” James said. “I hope we continue to make Kaep proud every single day. I hope I make him proud on how I live my life, not only out on the basketball floor but off the floor.”

One former Lakers star has said that he would not kneel for the anthem, though. Metta World Peace, who won a championship with Los Angeles in 2010, explained his rationale to TMZ Sports earlier this week.

Metta World Peace Says He Wouldn't Kneel for BLM If He Was Playing https://t.co/uGsowjwaZq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 1, 2020

Everyone is entitled to make their own decision when it comes to the national anthem, but the vast majority of NBA players are kneeling right now. Perhaps that will change as we get deeper into the season, or perhaps that will be the longterm move.