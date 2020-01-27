Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death today has led to an outpouring of emotions from across the landscape of sports, entertainment, and even politics. Among those coming out to express sorrow is the G.O.A.T. himself, Michael Jordan.

In an official statement, Jordan said he was “in shock” after hearing of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. He said that Kobe was “like a little brother to me” and wished his deepest condolences to Bryant’s family.

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

The careers of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan intersected only a few times, but it’s their accomplishments that have sparked many “Greatest of All-Time” debates.

While MJ has more NBA titles and NBA Finals MVPs to his name, Kobe boasts a longer career, more playoff appearances and more All-Star appearances.

There’s no doubt that many more tributes and well wishes from across the world will come out for Kobe in the days to come. But it’s clear that Kobe’s contributions to the game and the world can touch even the greatest of greats.