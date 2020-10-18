The Spun

Michael Jordan’s Final In-Game Message To Kobe Bryant Revealed

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan share the floor together.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor John Cusack has finally revealed what Michael Jordan told the late Kobe Bryant during their final matchup in 2003.

A passing of the torch took place when the young Kobe dropped 55 points on Jordan and the Washington Wizards in 2003. It proved to be the final time the two legends battled on the court. But Jordan had one last move for the young Kobe during the game, which proved to be an iconic moment.

Kobe attempted to drive baseline before Jordan stepped in front of him, planted his feet and took a charge. The stout defensive play sparked a great moment between the two. Jordan proceeded to make a comment to Kobe, who proceeded to laugh. We now finally know what was said.

Cusack was sitting courtside right behind Jordan and Kobe during that moment. The great actor revealed what was said between the two basketball legends during a recent interview.

“So, Kobe got the ball. He cleared everybody out,” Cusack said. “Everybody started to bristle up with anticipation and it was gonna be Kobe against Michael. And Kobe started to drive, Michael stepped in front of him right in front of me and he took the charge. . . . Michael just looked up and said: ‘Well everybody in the fu**ing building knew you weren’t going to pass.'”

Michael Jordan couldn’t have been more right. Kobe Bryant took on challenges by himself, especially when playing players like Jordan.

Thanks to John Cusack, we finally know what drew a laugh from Kobe when he committed an offensive foul on none other than the legendary Jordan.


