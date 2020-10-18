Michael Jordan’s Final In-Game Message To Kobe Bryant Revealed

Actor John Cusack has finally revealed what Michael Jordan told the late Kobe Bryant during their final matchup in 2003.

A passing of the torch took place when the young Kobe dropped 55 points on Jordan and the Washington Wizards in 2003. It proved to be the final time the two legends battled on the court. But Jordan had one last move for the young Kobe during the game, which proved to be an iconic moment.

Kobe attempted to drive baseline before Jordan stepped in front of him, planted his feet and took a charge. The stout defensive play sparked a great moment between the two. Jordan proceeded to make a comment to Kobe, who proceeded to laugh. We now finally know what was said.

Cusack was sitting courtside right behind Jordan and Kobe during that moment. The great actor revealed what was said between the two basketball legends during a recent interview.

“So, Kobe got the ball. He cleared everybody out,” Cusack said. “Everybody started to bristle up with anticipation and it was gonna be Kobe against Michael. And Kobe started to drive, Michael stepped in front of him right in front of me and he took the charge. . . . Michael just looked up and said: ‘Well everybody in the fu**ing building knew you weren’t going to pass.'”

John Cusack reveals what Michael Jordan said to Kobe during this infamous photo from their last game in 2003. pic.twitter.com/9UJQhGarVI — Kobe Highlights / Motivation (@kobehighlight) October 17, 2020

Michael Jordan couldn’t have been more right. Kobe Bryant took on challenges by himself, especially when playing players like Jordan.

Thanks to John Cusack, we finally know what drew a laugh from Kobe when he committed an offensive foul on none other than the legendary Jordan.