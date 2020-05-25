Michael Jordan’s Son Was Asked To Name The 2nd Greatest Player Ever

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, would be wise to name Michael the best player in NBA history – which he frequently does. But it’s not too often he talks about who the second-greatest player in NBA history is.

There’s an ongoing debate within the NBA regarding Jordan vs. LeBron James. It’s hard to dictate which is the greatest. After all, the two played in different eras. Not to mention, LeBron has an entirely different style of play than Jordan.

LeBron’s skill-set is more well-rounded. He’s able to play point guard all the way to power forward. Meanwhile, Jordan played primarily at shooting guard and a bit at small forward later in his career.

Marcus still believes his dad is the greatest NBA player of all-time. But Jordan’s son had a tough time choosing between LeBron and Hakeem Olajuwon as the second greatest to ever suit up in the NBA.

“Until Lebron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there,” Marcus said, via NBC Sports. “So until he retires, I can’t put him there yet. For me, I’m probably going, if it ain’t Hakeem [Olajuwon] . . . Bron is close. He’s in that element. I’ll give him that.”

Hakeem isn’t in the discussion for second greatest of all-time very often. But perhaps the former Rockets forward deserves more respect.

LeBron is absolutely in contention for the top NBA in basketball history.

But the Lakers forwards may need to add a few more rings to his collection if he hopes to top Jordan.