Michael Wilbon Has A Bold Suggestion For The Lakers

The NBA season is back and for better or worse that means it’s time for ESPN’s Mike Wilbon to weigh in on what each team needs to do to get better in his eyes. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Wilbon believes one player is the key for them.

On Thursday’s edition of Pardon The Interruption, Wilbon argued that Lakers guard Russell Westbrook needs to keep getting the ball. But he believes that Westbrook should be coming off the bench to get it instead.

“He needs to have the ball, and I think he needs to come off the bench. I think he needs to be the guy who’s with the second unit.”

That’s going to be a tough ask for the 32-year-old point guard. Westbrook hasn’t started a game on the bench since his rookie season 13 years ago. All of the games Westbrook has played since November 29, 2008, he has started.

But Frank Vogel may have to set Westbrook’s pride aside if he wants to win.

Against the Golden State Warriors yesterday, Russell Westbrook Westbrook had just eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. The Lakers lost that game, 121-114.

It’s too early to say for sure if that game will be an outlier or a sign of things to come for Westbrook. But if it becomes a habit, the Lakers are going to have to make a tough decision on their All-Star guard.

Should the Lakers take Michael Wilbon’s advice and relegate Russell Westbrook to the bench?