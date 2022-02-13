Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup.

“The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the ship? Next year? The year after? They’re not righting the ship for any competitive purposes this year and Goran Dragic, who I like a lot, he can’t help them. If LeBron James can’t help the Lakers, then why do we think Goran Dragic could help them? He can’t, he won’t, and they’re done.”

Michael Wilbon says the Lakers are done pic.twitter.com/NjiJ5brsri — Alex (@dbs408) February 13, 2022

The Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games and 11 of 16 as they sit a half-game behind the Clippers for eighth in the Western Conference.

James and Davis have done everything they can, but it still hasn’t been enough. Russell Westbrook has struggled mightily this season and is averaging just 18 points per game.

For a player that routinely averages well over 20 points per game, that’s a big deal.

The Lakers are currently taking on the Warriors on ABC. Even if they win, it’s unlikely that will change Wilbon’s stance on them.