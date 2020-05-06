Michael Wilbon Reveals What Michael Jordan Would Tell Him About LeBron

The Michael Jordan/LeBron James debate has intensified over the last few weeks thanks to “The Last Dance.” In reality though, it never really died down in the first place and probably won’t anytime soon, if ever.

Some may wonder if James’ career and the fact some consider him the greatest player ever would cause the ultra-competitive Jordan to resent him. That’s not the case though, according to Michael Wilbon.

Wilbon, the ESPN commentator and longtime scribe who has been tight with Jordan for decades, appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” today. Eisen asked him if there was any ill will on Jordan’s end towards James.

At that point, Wilbon shared a juicy tidbit that suggested quite the opposite. He revealed that earlier in LeBron’s career, Jordan would actually call Wilbon up to scold him for being too harsh on the young superstar.

Apparently, Jordan has done the same for a number of other current stars, such as Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

“This is an off-the-record thing that he would probably frown on me for telling, but I’m going to tell it,” Wilbon told Eisen. “There were times earlier in LeBron’s career, and sort of sprinkled throughout, where people got critical of LeBron. Whether it was ‘The Decision,’ whether it was a play, passing off to Donyell Marshall, whatever. People think Michael Jordan resents LeBron. To me, there’s evidence to the contrary, in that there’d be a phone call.” “I’d answer the phone, and this is what I’d hear on the other end. ‘Hey, don’t take a shot at LeBron, that’s just garbage. This kid is great. There’s no need to take a shot at him.’ That conversation is playing out with him knowing it’s not going to be repeated — it’s not going to be told on PTI, it’s not going to written about in The Washington Post, or on ESPN.com.”

If you think Michael Jordan has any ill feelings toward @KingJames, think again, as @RealMikeWilbon revealed to us some of his past conversations with MJ: pic.twitter.com/2UXzCW7Az9 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2020

This anecdote won’t stop the fervent debate between MJ and LeBron stans, but it does tell us one thing. The two all-time greats don’t seem to have anything other than respect for each other.

That’s great news for the NBA.