Michael Wilbon: "The Lakers Aren't Any Good"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their season opener last night to the Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 to the defending champs.

It sounds like ESPN's Michael Wilbon didn't think highly of LA before the loss on Tuesday. On Get Up this morning, Wilbon was blunt in his assessment of the Lakers' chances.

The longtime columnist and media personality said there might be more really good teams in the NBA to start this season than he can ever remember, but the Lakers "are not one of them."

"The Lakers aren't any good," Wilbon said. "When I say any good, could they make the playoffs? I expect them to actually be good enough, if healthy, to make the playoffs. That still means they're going to be sixth [in the West] at best. They're not good enough to have this handwringing all year."

Harsh, but potentially fair. Even LeBron James had some critical things to say about his team's roster construction after it shot 10-for-40 from three-point range against Golden State on opening night.

"We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks," James said.

"To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting… It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team. But that doesn't deter us from still trying to get great shots and when you get those opportunities you take 'em. But, we're not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus career three-point shooting guys."

The Lakers will look to get in the win column tomorrow night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.