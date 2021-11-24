Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, JJ Redick Went Viral Today

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick wasn’t having any of what Stephen A. Smith had to say about LeBron James on Tuesday morning. We don’t blame him.

The entire ordeal involving LeBron and Isaiah Stewart has garnered plenty of mixed reactions. Smith’s was by far the most puzzling.

During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith had a nuclear take about LeBron, saying the all-time great has “never been feared.” No, he wasn’t kidding.

Redick didn’t like what Smith had to say. He defended the 6-foot-8, 250-pound Lakers point guard.

“I don’t know whether to believe that you believe what you’re saying,” Redick said. “… If you’re talking physical confrontation, nobody’s ever challenged LeBron like that. Why would they? … I played against LeBron for 15 years. LeBron has grown up in a completely different world [than what] existed in the ‘80s and ‘90s. There was no First Take in the ‘90s. Could you imagine, in the New York Knicks series, MJ going to Atlantic City the day before the game and coming home at 2 a.m.? Social media, this show, that’s all you would talk about for days.”

Do you agree with JJ Redick? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cIu5X2NSFp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2021

This is just such a strange take from Stephen A. Smith. We don’t blame JJ Redick one bit for firing back. He would know. He played the game!

Unfortunately, Stephen A. Smith has been firing off bad takes more often than not these past few years.

There’s no way he actually believes LeBron James isn’t feared by other NBA players.