Motel 6 Responded To Rajon Rondo’s Viral Hotel Photo

We’ve seen several NBA players complain about the lodging conditions in Orlando. Rajon Rondo might have been the first to do so.

Last week, Rondo took a picture of the inside of his hotel room and shared it on Instagram. His caption derogatorily compared it to the chain Motel 6.

To be honest, the room itself looked more than fine, and Rondo took his share of heat for being hard to please. Motel 6 even responded to him, though they took the high road and even made light of the situation.

“We’ll always leave the light on for him,” read the tweet from the official Motel 6 company account.

We'll always leave the light on for him. 😉 — Motel 6 (@motel6) July 9, 2020

While Rondo wasn’t happy with his room, it seems like more players are unhappy with the food being served in Orlando.

“It’s trash,” an anonymous player told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Saturday. Other players have shared pictures of the room service on social media over the last week or so.

Not everyone is sympathetic to their protesting, however.

“You might want to tell that spoiled brat that there’s a whole lot of people in the world that would give anything to eat that meal,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said in response to Goodman’s tweet this weekend.