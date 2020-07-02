Kobe Bryant Named Final Cover Athlete For NBA 2K21

On Thursday morning, the final cover athlete for NBA 2k21 was announced. The late Kobe Bryant will be the third and final player to grace the cover of next year’s video game.

Damian Lillard will be the cover athlete for current-generation consoles, such as PS4 and Xbox One. Earlier this week, Zion Williamson was announced as the cover athlete for next-generation consoles.

Lately, NBA 2K has done a legendary edition of the video game. This year’s edition has Dwyane Wade on the cover. Almost every basketball fan predicted that Bryant would be on the cover for NBA 2K21, but it’s still pretty cool to see it happen.

2K Sports will label the legendary edition as the “Mamba Forever Edition.” The company released a short but sweet statement on the final cover athlete for 2021, saying “Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition.”

8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition 🐍 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/1wfH4kTPPN — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

This was a no-brainer decision for 2K Sports.

Bryant tragically passed away on January 26 in Calabasas, California. His death shocked the entire world, as his impact was felt well beyond the hardwood.

The basketball community has tried its best to honor Bryant everyday, whether that’s shooting garbage into a trash can while yelling “Kobe,” or wearing a No. 24 jersey out in public.

Even though NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition will likely cost more than the regular version, Lakers fans will have to get their hands on this cover.

[NBA 2K21]