NBA 2K21 Reveals LeBron James’ Official New Rating

In the immortal words of D’Angelo Barksdale, “The King stay the King.” And after leading the Lakers to an NBA title win, that’s exactly what LeBron James has done in the upcoming version of NBA 2K21.

On Thursday, NBA 2K announced that LeBron will be their No. 1 ranked player when their game releases on eighth-generation consoles in November. He will get a 98 OVR rating.

It’s a rating LeBron James is pretty used to in the NBA 2K series. He’s received a 98 six times since entering the league.

LeBron received the highly-coveted 99 rating in NBA 2K14. He was the game’s cover athlete that year.

👑 Still King 👑 The No. 1 ranked player in NBA 2K21 is @KingJames at 98 OVR Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yMH7Maxdav — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

LeBron’s strong rating in the new game should be no surprise, though. He is coming off one of his best seasons ever despite being in his mid-30s.

In the 2019-20 season, LeBron led the NBA with a career-high 10.2 assists per game. He also posted 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, all while averaging a career-low 34.6 minutes per game.

This past season was a renaissance year for LeBron, and by the looks of things, he isn’t slowing down any time soon. The 2020-21 season could be even better if the Lakers make just a few personnel changes.

NBA 2K21 is already on sale for the previous generation consoles. It is set to be released on XBox Series X/S on November 10, and on the PlayStation 5 on November 12.