The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Announces The Lakers vs. Clippers Game Is Postponed

The Lakers logo on the Staples Center jumbotron.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: A moment of silence is observed in honor of Philip "Flip" Saunders' passing before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on October 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NBA has opted to postpone Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers contest following the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant’s tragic death has brought the basketball community together unlike anything before. The past 24 hours have been filled with stories of the legendary Lakers guard.

But the emotions have been overwhelming – particularly for current and former NBA players.

Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game at Staples Center could’ve been an opportunity to honor Bryant. But it’s clearly still too soon to even think about playing a basketball game, given the circumstances.

The NBA released the following statement:

The Athletics‘s Shams Charania offered more insight into the NBA’s decision, citing “Lakers players, coaches and officials and entire organization have been deeply grieving loss of Kobe Bryant.”

This is absolutely the right move by Adam Silver and the NBA.

Some argue that by playing, the players would honor Bryant and his commitment to the sport he loved so deeply. But at a time like this, mourning has to be a step in the unfortunate circumstance of losing a beloved icon.

Basketball will come again soon enough. Staples Center will be filled to honor Bryant and remember his legacy later on this season.

But for now, Lakers and Clippers players will have the deserved time-off to remember a friend and basketball icon while mourning his tragic passing.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.