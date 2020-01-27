The NBA has opted to postpone Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers contest following the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant’s tragic death has brought the basketball community together unlike anything before. The past 24 hours have been filled with stories of the legendary Lakers guard.

But the emotions have been overwhelming – particularly for current and former NBA players.

Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game at Staples Center could’ve been an opportunity to honor Bryant. But it’s clearly still too soon to even think about playing a basketball game, given the circumstances.

The NBA released the following statement:

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

The Athletics‘s Shams Charania offered more insight into the NBA’s decision, citing “Lakers players, coaches and officials and entire organization have been deeply grieving loss of Kobe Bryant.”

Lakers players, coaches and officials and entire organization have been deeply grieving loss of Kobe Bryant. “These guys are not ready to play basketball right now,” one source close to Lakers and Clippers players said today. https://t.co/bsDgCGoxeU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

This is absolutely the right move by Adam Silver and the NBA.

Some argue that by playing, the players would honor Bryant and his commitment to the sport he loved so deeply. But at a time like this, mourning has to be a step in the unfortunate circumstance of losing a beloved icon.

Basketball will come again soon enough. Staples Center will be filled to honor Bryant and remember his legacy later on this season.

But for now, Lakers and Clippers players will have the deserved time-off to remember a friend and basketball icon while mourning his tragic passing.