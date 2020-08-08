With the NBA Playoffs approaching next week, the league has announced its finalists for the 2019-20 regular season awards.

The MVP race is officially down to three of the best players in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James are the only stars in the running for the most prestigious individual award.

Antetokounmpo won the award in 2019 and Harden claimed the title of MVP in 2018. As for James, the star forward hasn’t won the award since the 2013 season.

Most fans believe that Antetokounmpo will win back-to-back MVPs, but it’s possible that James’ run in March landed him more votes. He led the Lakers to huge wins over the Bucks and Clippers prior to the shutdown.

Here are the finalists for every regular season award:

NBA Awards finalists, per the league: pic.twitter.com/ezbWTpDFnK — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 8, 2020

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game for the Bucks. Those numbers are actually better than the ones he posted last season.

James, on the other hand, leads the league in assists with 10.5 assists per contest. He’s also averaging 25.3 points for the Lakers.

Out of all the finalists, Harden probably has the lowest odds to win MVP. Though he leads the league in scoring with an average of 34.3 points, the All-Star guard hasn’t had nearly as much team success as Antetokounmpo or James.

Seeding games inside the NBA’s bubble will not be used for voting purposes, so it’ll be interesting to see who ends up taking home the MVP award this year.