The NBA Is Reportedly Changing Its Official Game Ball

The NBA is changing its official game ball. For the first time since 1982, Spalding won’t manufacture the balls used when the 2021-22 season rolls around.

The league is moving on to Wilson, which already makes the official NCAA basketball. Wilson has a history with the NBA as well. It had produced the league’s official ball until 1983, when Spalding took over.

According to Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes, the decision was mutual between the NBA and Spalding. The current deal expires at the end of the 2021 season. Wilson will also supply the ball for the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball Africa League.

Changing the game ball may be a controversial move for some. Per the report, the “same leather and product specifications” will be used, and the NBA Players Association will be looped in on the design. The NBA will want to avoid a repeat of another semi-recent attempt at a ball change.

Yahoo Sources: NBA moving on from Spalding as the official game ball partner to Wilson, starting with the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/1nei5nSF8I — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 13, 2020

In 2006, the league was set to move on from the classic leather ball to a composite one. It did not go over well at all, and was scrapped after the summer rollout.

Spalding called the “Cross Traxxion” game ball the “optimal ball,” thanks to advances in technology. Former NBA commissioner David Stern called it the “best basketball in the world.”

Players did not agree. According to Vice, legendary center Shaquille O’Neal called it “terrible,” while two-time MVP Steve Nash said the ball tore his fingers apart. Ray Allen complained that the new material caused splits on his fingertips. By December of that season, the NBA announced a move back to the leather ball.

Hopefully the new Wilson ball won’t have the same issues. Most players will have experience with Wilson balls from their time in college, so as long as it is a familiar feel, they hopefully won’t have a major issue with it.

[Yahoo Sports]