Lakers players Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell and Raptors players OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. were at the center of a scuffle between the two teams earlier this week. None of the four will be suspended by the NBA, but three others players will be.

That’s right. The NBA has decided to suspend Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker and Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry one game each. Why? Each of the three left the bench area and came onto the court after Anunoby picked up Schroder and dropped him to the floor during Tuesday’s game.

“[DeAndre] Bembry, [Fred] VanVleet and [Talen] Horton-Tucker have each been suspended for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation,” the NBA announced on Thursday.

While the NBA opted not to suspend those actually involved in Tuesday’s scuffle, fines have been issued. The NBA has fined Anunoby $30,000 and Harrell $20,000.

NBA suspends Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and DeAndre’ Bembry, and the Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker one game apiece; fines Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and the Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell for their respective roles in altercation Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/8DglUKGInL — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 8, 2021

This whole ordeal seems a bit exaggerated. The scuffle itself wasn’t too serious.

OG Anunoby picked Dennis Schroder up by his legs and softly dropped him to the floor. Montrezl Harrell came to his teammate’s defense and shoved both Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr., who was nearby. No punches were thrown. Few players were involved.

The NBA, as it has in the past, likes to be strict in matters like this, though. By doing so, the league hopes to reduce altercations in future games.