Shortly before the Los Angeles Lakers first-round opener against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James reportedly broke league protocol.

The Lakers star reportedly violated the league’s health and safety protocols last week at a promotional event. Despite the violation, he did not receive a suspension or a fine.

Just a few days later, Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis received a $50,000 fine for violating league protocol. He reportedly attended a Los Angeles strip club after Game 1 against the Clippers.

After his fine, fans were wondering why LeBron wasn’t hit with a similar punishment.

The NBA explained the difference between his violation and Porzingis’ in a statement after issuing the fine, via The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“While we understand the inclination to compare this incident to protocol violations by other players, including LeBron James, those facts are very different. LeBron briefly attended an outdoor event related to an individual commercial activity where everyone was either required to be vaccinated or return a negative COVID test. The league reviews each potential protocol violation on a case-by-case basis, and determines quarantines and imposes discipline based on the individual facts and circumstances of each matter.”

Basically, LeBron attending an outdoor event helped him evade punishment from the league. Meanwhile, Porzingis opted to go inside a gentlemen’s club – which resulted in the fine.

LeBron and the Lakers found their first win of their series against the Suns this week. Anthony Davis led the team with 30 points en route to a 109-102 win.

The series is tied at 1-1. Can LeBron and company take the lead later this week?