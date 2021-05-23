The Spun

NBA Fans Have Nickname For LeBron After Today’s Loss

Lakers star LeBron James on Friday night.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As great a player as he is, LeBron James can sometimes draw the wrath of NBA fans because of how he sells out to get favorable calls.

Today was one of those days where observers watching James play were annoyed at his actions, accusing him of “flopping.” It wasn’t just a few rogue fans either.

On Twitter, LeBron’s pejorative moniker “LeFlop” has been trending during and after the Lakers’ 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

As you can see, Anthony Davis also found himself targeted with the “ADisney” insult, referring to the Lakers’ title run in the bubble down in Orlando last year.

Davis and James combined for only 31 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists today, shooting 11-of-29 from the field. The Lakers are going to need a lot more than that to win Game 2 on Tuesday night.


