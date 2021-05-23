NBA Fans Have Nickname For LeBron After Today’s Loss

As great a player as he is, LeBron James can sometimes draw the wrath of NBA fans because of how he sells out to get favorable calls.

Today was one of those days where observers watching James play were annoyed at his actions, accusing him of “flopping.” It wasn’t just a few rogue fans either.

On Twitter, LeBron’s pejorative moniker “LeFlop” has been trending during and after the Lakers’ 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

ADisney and LeFlop trending at the same time. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/s1PRfSRXRU — Gracie (@graciemarx) May 23, 2021

THE RETURN OF LEFLOP — Rob / sad Houston sports fan (@Houst0n4L) May 23, 2021

LeBron is 6’8 250 and I swear everytime he falls down you would think he’s 150. I see why people say LeFlop it’s actually pathetic. — Josh “Choc” Humphries (@choc) May 23, 2021

Why does Lebron James flop? He’s soo good I don’t understand why he resorts to that. #leflop — ScoShow (@scoshow23) May 23, 2021

As you can see, Anthony Davis also found himself targeted with the “ADisney” insult, referring to the Lakers’ title run in the bubble down in Orlando last year.

Davis and James combined for only 31 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists today, shooting 11-of-29 from the field. The Lakers are going to need a lot more than that to win Game 2 on Tuesday night.