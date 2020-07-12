NBA Fans React To LeBron’s Tweet About Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA fans are reacting to LeBron James’ tweet about Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted his support of the prominent NBA reporter following his unpaid suspension by ESPN.

Wojnarowski, the top NBA scoop-getter, was suspended by the Worldwide Leader on Saturday. The veteran reporter sent a “f–k you” to a United States senator, who had criticized the NBA’s relationship with China.

LeBron James tweeted his support of “Woj” on Sunday night. LeBron’s tweet has already been retweeted more than 20,000 times and liked more than 80,000 times. And it’s only been up for 40 minutes.

NBA fans are loving LeBron’s support of the prominent league insider.

Not everyone is loving it, though. Some are criticizing LeBron for speaking up in support of Wojnarowski, but staying silent on China.

“Maybe use your platform to help free China not some guy who made a mistake and made his company look bad,” one fan wrote.

“I find it funny you’ll say free woj but not free Hong Kong,” another fan added.

The email Wojnarowski replied to was critical of ESPN and the NBA for its relationship with China. The league had a strong relationship with the country, but it soured when Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted “Free Hong Kong” last fall.

The NBA is currently getting ready to re-start its 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla. Games. are scheduled to resume at Disney World later this month.