Lakers Have Discussed Benching Russell Westbrook: NBA Fans React

Russell Westbrook reacts on the court.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have thought about benching Russell Westbrook due to his struggles this season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Westbrook’s role changing and he confirmed that everything is on the table.

“We’ve talked about everything, yes,” Vogel said.

Westbrook has been a starter for the entire season and it just hasn’t worked out. In his last 10 games, he hasn’t scored over 20 points even once.

In fact, this is the first season since 2009 that Westbrook hasn’t averaged over 20 points per game. He was seen as a missing piece coming into this season but the Lakers’ struggles have been a result of their inconsistency.

L.A. is currently 27-35 which is good for ninth in the Western Conference. The team has lost four in a row and eight of its last 10 going back to before the All-Star Break.

The Lakers are going to need to make quite the run down the stretch in order to make the playoffs.

The NBA world doesn’t like how Westbrook is the only player taking the blame for the team’s struggles.

The Lakers fell to the Clippers on Thursday, 132-111. They’ll take on the Warriors on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET to try and snap this losing streak.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.