The Los Angeles Lakers have thought about benching Russell Westbrook due to his struggles this season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Westbrook’s role changing and he confirmed that everything is on the table.

“We’ve talked about everything, yes,” Vogel said.

Frank Vogel is asked if the Lakers coaching staff has discussed changing Russell Westbrook’s role to come off the bench as the season moves on: “We’ve talked about everything, yes.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 4, 2022

Westbrook has been a starter for the entire season and it just hasn’t worked out. In his last 10 games, he hasn’t scored over 20 points even once.

In fact, this is the first season since 2009 that Westbrook hasn’t averaged over 20 points per game. He was seen as a missing piece coming into this season but the Lakers’ struggles have been a result of their inconsistency.

L.A. is currently 27-35 which is good for ninth in the Western Conference. The team has lost four in a row and eight of its last 10 going back to before the All-Star Break.

The Lakers are going to need to make quite the run down the stretch in order to make the playoffs.

The NBA world doesn’t like how Westbrook is the only player taking the blame for the team’s struggles.

The Lakers fell to the Clippers on Thursday, 132-111. They’ll take on the Warriors on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET to try and snap this losing streak.