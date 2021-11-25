NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Performance Against Pacers

LeBron James returned to the Lakers’ lineup with a vengeance on Wednesday night.

After missing Tuesday night’s game against the Knicks due to a suspension, James returned to the hardwood to face the Pacers. He turned back the clock with his latest performance, as he dropped 39 points in an overtime victory.

There has been so much chatter about whether or not James has what it takes to carry the Lakers at this stage in his career, but he certainly put any doubt about his abilities to rest tonight.

As you’d expect, NBA fans couldn’t stop talking about James’ performance against the Pacers.

39 PTS

6 AST

5 REB

W 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/bLlTsJG2at — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2021

🐐 💩 from LBJ tonight — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 25, 2021

LEBRON. AGAIN. Pulls out The Silencer!!! pic.twitter.com/EW8Jl3nmAW — LeWob James (@WorldWideWob) November 25, 2021

A few days ago, James was asked about the Lakers’ slow start to the 2021-22 season. He put an emphasis on coming out of the locker room for each game with a sense of urgency.

“It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,’” James said, via ESPN. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. … There’s no level of panic, but there should be some sense of urgency any time we take the floor.”

It’s only one game, but this was certainly a step in the right direction for the Lakers.