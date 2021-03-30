LeBron James and Steph Curry have clashed several times over the course of their legendary careers, but could we actually see them team up for at least a season or two? According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, that’s a possibility.

During a recent episode of the ‘Hoop Collective Podcast,’ Windhorst said “Steph is eligible for a contract extension this summer, and LeBron started recruiting him at All-Star break.”

Curry and James were on the same team for this year’s All-Star Game. Following the game, the four-time MVP had nothing but positive things to say about the sharpshooting guard.

“Finally got to share the floor with Stephen Curry!” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Well overdue and I loved every single second!!” In hashtags, he called the Golden State Warriors guard the “greatest shooter of all-time,” and gave Curry credit for changing how the game is now played.

This led to an interesting comment from Curry, who said “I do claim Akron as my birthplace… It’s pretty dope that he is the kid from Akron… but to know two guys from Ohio are at the highest level right now.”

Obviously, these comments from Curry and James don’t tell us anything about their future plans. However, there is mutual respect between these two competitors.

This is exactly what Brian Windhorst said: "I thought it was hilarious over All-Star Weekend — LeBron praising Steph up and down. LeBron obviously has begun the recruiting of Steph in the event he wouldn't extend, and that somehow he would become a free agent." https://t.co/vAHqZElF6z — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 30, 2021

Curry and James have been the two most influential players of their generation. Pairing them together for just one full season would be must-see TV.

On the other hand, a LeBron-Steph combo might be unfair for the rest of the NBA. In fact, hundreds of fans are already complaining on social media about this potential pairing.

I can see the t-shirts now… "LIGHTYEARS LEBRON" "SHOWTIME STEPH" pic.twitter.com/qVj2Fwi1Ey — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) March 30, 2021

Would you want to see Steph Curry and LeBron James on the same team?