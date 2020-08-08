NBA Insider Announces LeBron James’ Status For Tonight’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but the team is still trying to find its groove before the playoffs begin. That all starts with having a healthy LeBron James on the court.

James missed Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to a sore right groin. It’s not considered a major injury, but it’s worth monitoring since the postseason is just a week away.

Los Angeles will be back in action tonight against Indiana. Tipoff is still several hours away, yet it appears the Lakers already have a significant update on James.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers expect James to play tonight against the Pacers. In addition to the four-time MVP being active, the team will have Anthony Davis at its service.

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James (groin) and Anthony Davis (ankle) will play today against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 8, 2020

Davis has already had a few big games inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. Earlier this week, Davis had 42 points against the Utah Jazz.

Surprisingly, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for James. He has yet to have over 22 points in a single game since the season resumed. On the other hand, it’s possible that he’s saving his energy for the playoffs.

Perhaps tonight will be James’ breakout night in the bubble. Tipoff for the Lakers-Pacers game is at 6 p.m. ET on TNT.