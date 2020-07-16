NBA Insider Explains LeBron’s Mindset Inside The Bubble

LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and the biggest name in the NBA, but down in Orlando, he’s apparently just trying to be one of the guys.

Many expected that James would have requested special treatment inside the “bubble” but TNT’s Chris Haynes reports that is not the case. LeBron apparently didn’t even try to bring in his own outside perks.

“I was told he has not brought along his personal chef, his personal masseuse nor has he brought over his extended security team,” Haynes said earlier this week.

According to Haynes, all of this is part of a concerted effort from James to “blend in” with his teammates.

“He wants to make sure he’s going through all the rigors as his teammates on this campus to make sure he’s blending in and going through everything that they’re experiencing,” Haynes said. “LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Quinn Cook, at times I’ve seen them roaming in campus, walking along, just getting that bonding period. But LeBron James is clearly trying to send a message that ‘we’re all in this together.’”

.@ChrisBHaynes joins #NBAonTNT to give an update from the NBA campus in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/w0AdB0jkqU — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) July 15, 2020

Surely, a lot of people are going to read this update and roll their eyes at the “sacrifices” LeBron is making.

However, if it has any kind of impact on the Lakers winning a championship, it was probably worth it.

The 2019-20 NBA season resumes two weeks from today in Orlando.