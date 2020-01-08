NBA Insider Has Injury Update For Lakers Star Anthony Davis

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers dispatched the New York Knicks by a final score of 117-87 to extend their winning streak to six games and improve to 30-7 on the season.

The win, however, came at a cost.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, star forward Anthony Davis went down hard on his back. Davis fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of Knicks forward Julius Randle.

He remained on the ground for nearly a minute as his teammates and training staff came to his side. Davis gingerly walked off the court under his own power.

Initial reports suggested Davis would not attend the team’s two-game road trip. However, after receiving an MRI on Tuesday night, it sounds like the Lakers received good news about their star.

NBA insider Shams Charania said the MRI resulted returned “clean” and Davis plans to travel with the team.

MRI results on Lakers star Anthony Davis’ lower back injury returned clean and he plans to travel with team on two-game road trip (Dallas, OKC), league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

Davis has only missed two games this season, but he’s been banged up all year long. The Lakers are 1-1 when he’s not on the floor.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers.

Los Angeles travels to Dallas for a Friday night tip.