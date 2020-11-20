NBA Insider Has Latest On Lakers, Anthony Davis Contract Talks

With free agency set to begin later today, all eyes will be on Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. The All-Star forward should make a ton of money this offseason, regardless of where he chooses to go.

Every NBA team will most likely make their best pitch to Davis, but it sounds like he has zero plans to ditch the defending champions.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Davis is “on course” to return to the Lakers. However, a formal commitment will not happen in the immediate days after free agency opens.

Davis will take his time to figure out how he wants to structure his contract with the Lakers. Wojnarowski hinted at Davis possibly signing a deal that would allow him to hit the open market after the 2021-22 season – the same year that LeBron James’ contract expires.

ESPN Sources: Anthony Davis is on course to return to the Lakers, but don't expect a formal commitment in the immediate hours and days after free agency opens. Davis will take time to consider the structure and length of a new max contract. https://t.co/nHBQfBGwJq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Last season, Davis averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. It was evident why the Lakers traded the majority of their young talent and future picks to acquire him.

While the Lakers will most likely lose some important role players this offseason, the odds of Davis signing with another team in free agency are slim to none.

Davis, 27, has the potential to become the face of the Lakers for years to come. That’s simply too good of an opportunity to pass up.