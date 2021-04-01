The Spun

Close-up shot of Cavs center Andre DrummondMIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Andre Drummond #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Miami Heat during second half at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andre Drummond‘s Los Angeles Lakers debut on Wednesday ended on a frustrating note when the two-time All-Star exited early after suffering an injury. It’s going to take a bit of time before we see the 6-foot-10 center return to the court.

Drummond suffered what’s being reported as a right big-toe injury, and the details are a bit nasty. Bucks forward Brook Lopez inadvertently stepped on Drummond’s foot at some point during the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game. Drummond then revealed after the game his entire toenail was “gone.”

It doesn’t look like the injury will hold Drummond out for too long. According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are optimistic their newly-acquired big man will only miss a game or two.

Andre Drummond’s injury comes at an inopportune time for the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re already without both Anthony Davis and LeBron James and are starting to slide in the Western Conference Standings.

The Lakers are currently in fourth place in the west, just a half game ahead of both the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Depending on when James or Davis return, we could see Los Angeles slide all the way down to sixth with the regular season dwindling down. Honestly, it might not matter.

As long as the Lakers get healthy in time for the postseason, they’ll be in the championship mix. Until then, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.


