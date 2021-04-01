Andre Drummond‘s Los Angeles Lakers debut on Wednesday ended on a frustrating note when the two-time All-Star exited early after suffering an injury. It’s going to take a bit of time before we see the 6-foot-10 center return to the court.

Drummond suffered what’s being reported as a right big-toe injury, and the details are a bit nasty. Bucks forward Brook Lopez inadvertently stepped on Drummond’s foot at some point during the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game. Drummond then revealed after the game his entire toenail was “gone.”

Andre Drummond said his “whole toenail was gone” after Brook Lopez stepped on his right big toe sometime in the first quarter tonight. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 1, 2021

It doesn’t look like the injury will hold Drummond out for too long. According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are optimistic their newly-acquired big man will only miss a game or two.

There is optimism that Lakers center Andre Drummond will not miss more than a game or two with his right big toe injury, sources told @wojespn and me. L.A. plays at Sacramento on Friday, then the Clippers in L.A. on Sunday before embarking on a five-game East Coast road trip — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 1, 2021

Andre Drummond’s injury comes at an inopportune time for the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re already without both Anthony Davis and LeBron James and are starting to slide in the Western Conference Standings.

The Lakers are currently in fourth place in the west, just a half game ahead of both the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Depending on when James or Davis return, we could see Los Angeles slide all the way down to sixth with the regular season dwindling down. Honestly, it might not matter.

As long as the Lakers get healthy in time for the postseason, they’ll be in the championship mix. Until then, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.