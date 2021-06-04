The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. If they lose tonight’s Game 6, it apparently won’t be because they’re without Anthony Davis.

Davis left Game 4 of the Lakers-Suns series with a left groin strain. Phoenix went on to even the series that same night. The Lakers’ big man missed Game 5 as well, and Los Angeles crumbled without him.

The Suns were unstoppable without AD on the court, running away with a 115-85 victory to take a 3-2 series lead. The Lakers are now just one loss from playoff elimination.

If Los Angeles is going to avoid such a swift postseason exit, it’ll need Davis to return for Game 6. Luck may be on the Lakers’ side this evening.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis “plans to play” this evening when the Lakers host the Suns. It’ll ultimately depend on how he feels during warmups.

Lakers star Anthony Davis (strained groin) plans to play in Game 6 vs. Suns as long as warmups go accordingly, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2021

It sounds like LeBron James will have his sidekick back in action tonight. The Lakers now don’t have any excuses.

Los Angeles has been a jumbled mess all season long. The Lakers appeared to turn a corner in Games 2 and 3, but Anthony Davis’ groin injury obviously disrupted any chemistry they had quickly established.

Another underrated factor has been Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s limited availability. KCP proved critical to the Lakers’ championship run last year. He’s arguably their best 2-guard defender and is capable of getting streaky hot on the perimeter. It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to give it a go in Game 6.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers handle their rotations this evening. Even if Davis plays, he’s probably not 100 percent, meaning Andre Drummond and Marc Gasol should see plenty of minutes. Frank Vogel may also elect to replace Dennis Schroder – who was a no-show in Game 5 – with Alex Caruso.

The Lakers will fight for their postseason life this evening when they host the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.