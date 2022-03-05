NBA Insider Marc Stein Has Troubling Update On Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook isn’t happy with his new role on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Marc Stein, Westbrook has shown some “defiance” with regards to his role changing with the team.

Russell Westbrook has reportedly shown “defiance” with regard to changing his role on the Lakers (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/3gZptp6M0s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022

This all started earlier this week when head coach Frank Vogel confirmed that everything has been talked about when it comes to Westbrook changing his role.

Westbrook has been a starter for the entire season and it hasn’t worked out. In his last 10 games, he hasn’t scored over 20 points even once.

In fact, this is the first season since 2009 that Westbrook hasn’t averaged over 20 points per game. He was seen as a missing piece coming into this season, but it hasn’t been working out.

L.A. is currently 27-35, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference. They’ve lost four in a row and eight of their last 10 going into Saturday night’s game against Golden State.

Tip-off for Lakers-Warriors will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.