NBA Insider Names 2 “Strongest Contenders” For Andre Drummond

LaMarcus Aldridge made his free-agency decision on Saturday, signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Now, all eyes turn to Andre Drummond.

Drummond became a free agent just a day ago after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract. The race is now on for contenders to try and land the two-time All-Star.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, two contenders have emerged as potential favorites to land the former Cavaliers’ big man: the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Both could use Drummond’s services.

“The Knicks are not at the forefront of the chase for Andre Drummond, league sources say, with three defensive-minded centers on the roster and with no clear starting spot to pitch,” Stein tweeted on Saturday. “The Lakers and the Celtics are believed to be the strongest contenders for Drummond.”

The Knicks are not at the forefront of the chase for Andre Drummond, league sources say, with three defensive-minded centers on the roster and with no clear starting spot to pitch. The Lakers and the Celtics are believed to be the strongest contenders for Drummond.. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 27, 2021

Los Angeles is in desperate need of help in the front court. The Lakers lost forwards Dwight Howard and Javale McGee last off-season. Howard, in particular, proved critical for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship run. Without him on the court, there’s been a noticeable absence of toughness and inside presence this season.

A prominent big man has been the missing piece for the Boston Celtics as of late. Andre Drummond would fill an immediate need and probably garner plenty of playing time in Boston.

We’ve seen the Celtics and Lakers battle it out on the court many times over the years. This time, the two are competing off-the-court to land Drummond. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out in coming days.