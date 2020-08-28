The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Insider Details Why LeBron James “Walked Out” Of Players’ Meeting

LeBron James reacts to a call in the bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA’s bubble in Orlando nearly popped on Wednesday night, as the players met to discuss how they wanted to handle the rest of the season. There was so much tension in the room that LeBron James reportedly left out of frustration.

Well, the basketball world finally received some details regarding that tense meeting on Wednesday. NBA insider Shams Charania revealed why James felt the need to walk out.

According to Charania, the frustration for James stemmed from the fact that Milwaukee decided not to play its playoff game without having a full plan in place. James wanted the players to know what actions they demanded out of each other and the owners.

It wasn’t until the National Basketball Players Association mapped out its list of demands that James felt comfortable with resuming the rest of the playoffs.

James, who is chasing his fourth NBA title, seriously would have given up that opportunity if he had to. That should prove just how important these social justice issues are to him.

The Lakers are expected to return to the hardwood this weekend. One more win for Los Angeles would advance the franchise to the Western Conference Semifinals.

While his goal on the court is to win another championship, James is looking for much more than just another ring. He’s out there to fight for equality and justice in the United States.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.