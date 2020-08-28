NBA Insider Details Why LeBron James “Walked Out” Of Players’ Meeting

The NBA’s bubble in Orlando nearly popped on Wednesday night, as the players met to discuss how they wanted to handle the rest of the season. There was so much tension in the room that LeBron James reportedly left out of frustration.

Well, the basketball world finally received some details regarding that tense meeting on Wednesday. NBA insider Shams Charania revealed why James felt the need to walk out.

According to Charania, the frustration for James stemmed from the fact that Milwaukee decided not to play its playoff game without having a full plan in place. James wanted the players to know what actions they demanded out of each other and the owners.

It wasn’t until the National Basketball Players Association mapped out its list of demands that James felt comfortable with resuming the rest of the playoffs.

Sources: LeBron James walked out of Wednesday’s players meeting because he supported Bucks, supported boycott, but there was no plan. For James, actions and outcomes mattered most; otherwise why do this? He became comfortable to play once NBPA mapped out purpose and plans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

James, who is chasing his fourth NBA title, seriously would have given up that opportunity if he had to. That should prove just how important these social justice issues are to him.

The Lakers are expected to return to the hardwood this weekend. One more win for Los Angeles would advance the franchise to the Western Conference Semifinals.

While his goal on the court is to win another championship, James is looking for much more than just another ring. He’s out there to fight for equality and justice in the United States.