It’s been just about two months since Anthony Davis last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. That drought could come to an end by the end of the month.

Ahead of Saturday night’s primetime match-up between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Adrian Wojnarowski shared a significant update on Davis. The NBA insider revealed when the Lakers return to Los Angeles next Thursday after their current four-game East Coast road trip, Davis will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

Davis’ return will ultimately depend on how the evaluation goes, but there’s optimism he could be playing by the end of the month. Wojnarowski reported Saturday night Davis could even return within the next seven to 10 days.

That means Davis could play as soon as next Saturday, Apr. 17, which coincidentally is the same day the Lakers being a two-game series with the Utah Jazz, the top team in the Western Conference. Los Angeles would obviously like to send a message to Utah ahead of the postseason.

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated by team doctors on Thursday when the Lakers return to L.A. and could return to play in the next 7-10 days, reports @wojespn on @NBACountdown — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit seven games behind the first-place Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have 20 regular-season games remaining, including tonight’s bout with the Nets.

Los Angeles is in major danger of slipping even more down the standings, depending on when both Anthony Davis and LeBron James return from various injuries. The Lakers currently have just a 2.5 game lead over the Dallas Mavericks, the Western Conference’s seventh-place team.

Davis’ return will play a major factor not only in the standings, but also in how the postseason shakes out. It looks like we may find out next week when No. 3 can get back into action.