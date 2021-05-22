NBA Reportedly Makes Decision On LeBron James After Protocol Violation

With the first round of the NBA playoffs about to begin, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin dropped a bombshell report this morning that involves Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

It turns out that James violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the Lakers’ showdown with the Warriors in the play-in tournament. He attended a promotional event for a tequila brand that he backs.

The timing of this news is unfortunate for the Lakers since their first-round series with the Suns tips off tomorrow. The good news, however, is that James is not going to be suspended for his actions.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski just announced that James won’t be suspended for breaking league protocol. This incident has reportedly been addressed by the team though.

“LeBron James won’t be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said. “Nature of event didn’t rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in Dave McMenamin’s story.”

LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. https://t.co/nEAcnBsbvv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2021

James, 36, remains the Lakers’ best player even at this stage in his career. He finished the 2020-21 regular season averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Although the Lakers are just the seventh seed in the Western Conference, they should be able to hold their own against the Suns.

Game 1 of the Lakers-Suns series will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.