NBA: Officials Botched 7 Calls Late In Lakers-Mavericks Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James made his thoughts on Thursday night's officiating crew abundantly clear. While Lakers swingman Troy Brown Jr. was talking to the media, he interrupted the conversation and shared a message for the refs.

"No, it's a f---ing foul," James said, via ESPN. "It's a foul. No matter what [Brown] says, it's a f---ing foul. That s--- is blatant, and they should have called it."

James wasn't just frustrated about a no-call at the end of regulation, he was mad about the refs missing a foul on a potential game-winning layup in overtime.

Well, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, the officiating crew for the Lakers-Mavericks game had seven incorrect calls in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and the two overtime periods.

Interestingly enough, the NBA thought the correct call was made regarding Brown's 3-point attempt at the end of regulation.

James thought Tim Hardaway Jr. fouled Brown. The league, however, deemed it a "legally contested" shot.

The Lakers will be back in action this Sunday against the 76ers. Hopefully, there aren't any major officiating mistakes in that game.