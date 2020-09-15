NBA Players Will Have 1-Word Message On Conference Finals Shirts

When the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat step out onto the court for warmups ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, all players will have a one-word message on their shirts.

The same goes for the Los Angeles Lakers and winner of tonight’s Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. All players that make the conference finals will wear a shirt displaying the word “VOTE” on it.

That’s according to NBA insider Shams Charania, who reported the news Tuesday afternoon. The teams that make the NBA Finals will also wear those shirts as well.

“NBA players will debut new warm-up shirts displaying “VOTE” for the remainder of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals and 2020 NBA Finals,” Charania reported.

Throughout the NBA’s bubble, players have worn messages on their respective jerseys. Players could have one of nearly 30 approved messages on their jersey for games.

Heading into the conference finals though, it’s clear the players wanted to have one common voice – at least for the final two rounds of play.

Tonight, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics get the conference finals started. Jimmy Butler and the Heat shocked the Milwaukee Bucks, winning in five games.

The Celtics took down the reigning champion Toronto Raptors to lock up a place in the conference finals.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers await the winner of tonight’s Game 7 between the Clippers and Nuggets.